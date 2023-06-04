Four leading international contracting giants are battling it out for a sizeable carbon capture project from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), comprising its existing Habshan gas plant in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s first such project from its oil and gas operations.

The state-owned giant has highlighted its ambition to ramp up its carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) capability to 5 million tonnes per annum by the end of the decade, a key component of its strategy to drive down emissions from hydrocarbon projects.