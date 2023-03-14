Leading floating production, storage and offloading vessel contractors are eyeing at least five promising floater prospects in Southeast Asia, hoping that robust oil prices could lead to faster decision-making on several offshore projects.

Several market sources told Upstream that multiple FPSO projects in the region are expected to gain momentum in the coming months, with Malaysian state giant Petronas expected to lead the way with up to two potential floater requirements in the near term — Kelidang offshore Brunei Darussalam and an integrated development centred around the Limbayong and Bestari fields offshore Sabah, East Malaysia.