Eight months after its departure from the Chinese yard where it was built, the floating production, storage and offloading vessel at the heart of BP’s challenging Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal remains in the Indian Ocean.
FPSO for BP project on mammoth voyage — eight months after leaving shipyard
Vessel for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project recently left Mauritius after three-month port stop
12 September 2023 11:34 GMT Updated 12 September 2023 14:13 GMT
