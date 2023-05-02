The US$2 billion Dorado offshore oil and gas project in Western Australia is poised to return to the development fold as supply-chain pressures in Asia that stymied the project last year show signs of improvement.

Dorado is one of the largest oil discoveries on the North West Shelf in several decades.

In combination with the nearby Pavo discovery, the gross best estimate contingent resource is 189 million barrels of liquids and 401 petajoules (380 billion cubic feet) of gas.

Dorado was motoring towards a final investment decision when the project operator Santos hit the brakes in August due to rising costs and supply-chain uncertainties.