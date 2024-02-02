Jadestone Energy within two to three months is expected to hit the market with enquiries for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and two platforms for its Nam Du and U Minh (NDUM) fields development offshore Vietnam.

Singapore-headquartered independent Jadestone plans to conduct an international tender for the FPSO, which will host gas-related facilities such as compression and a liquids separator, while certain works — such as the two small, unmanned wellhead platforms — will favour yards in Vietnam.