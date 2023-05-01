Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has launched a fresh tender process for multiple packages involving its multibillion-dollar Hail & Ghasha offshore sour gas development.

The state-run giant called on leading domestic and international contractors for new expressions of interest, just days after formally cancelling key awards for the project, two people with direct knowledge of the development told Upstream.

The huge sour gas scheme — potentially representing upwards of $10 billion in investment terms — is intended to provide feedstock for Abu Dhabi’s plans to export gas and emerge as a key hydrogen producer .