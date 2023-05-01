Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has kicked off a fresh tender process for multiple packages involving its multibillion-dollar Hail & Ghasha offshore sour gas development.

The state-run giant called on leading domestic and international contractor for new expressions of interest (EoIs), just days after formally cancelling key awards for the Hail & Gasha project, two people with direct knowledge of the development told Upstream.

The huge sour gas project — potentially representing upwards of $10 billion in investment terms — is intended to provide feedstock for Abu Dhabi’s plans to export gas and emerge as a key hydrogen producer .