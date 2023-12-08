TotalEnergies is in exclusive discussions with a European player about providing a floating production, storage and offloading vessel for the delayed Cameia-Golfinho project in Angola.

The Cameia-Golfinho development is deemed crucial for the Angolan government’s efforts to attract upstream investments, sustain oil production levels and open up the pre-salt Kwanza basin to more activity.

In 2021, the French giant launched a front-end engineering and design competition for the FPSO, with plans to make a final investment decision the following year.