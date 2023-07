A front-runner has emerged for a coveted engineering, procurement and construction contract from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for additional offshore infrastructure required for an integrated development comprising its DSF-II & MBOSN-2005/I west coast assets.

The Indian state-owned giant has huge expansion plans and it aims to tender 18 sizeable offshore EPC projects before 2025, involving a mix of brownfield and greenfield schemes.