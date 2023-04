A front-runner has emerged for a $10 billion-plus package from Qatargas to provide the liquefaction facilities for the second phase of the North Field expansion project.

Qatar is spending up to $50 billion on two development phases at the giant gas field — North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) — that together aim boost the emirate’s liquefaction capacity to 126 million tonnes per annum, up from the current 77 million tpa level.