A leading Middle East-based contracting player has emerged as the potential front runner for a coveted offshore deal from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) involving the expansion of Upper Zakum, the largest offshore oilfield in the United Arab Emirates.

The Emirati state giant is expanding the capacity of some of its largest offshore oilfields as a part of its P5 programme aimed at ramping up oil production to 5 million barrels per day capacity by 2027, up from the existing 4 million bpd.