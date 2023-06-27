The preferred contractors have emerged for the two largest engineering, procurement and construction prizes at the $7.2 billion ultra-deepwater Trion field development offshore Mexico.

Trion is a landmark development that will represent the first oil production from Mexico’s ultra-deepwater play, and has the potential for future discoveries to be tied back to its facilities.

Woodside green-lights $7.2 billion ultra-deepwater Mexico oilfield development
The field is located in water depths of 2500 metres, and contains 479 million barrels of oil equivalent of gross best estimate contingent resource.