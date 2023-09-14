Initial results from a critical production test being run on the offshore wildcat that discovered TotalEnergies’ huge Venus oilfield in Namibia’s prolific Orange basin, are promising, according to well-placed sources.
Golden block ready to shine: TotalEnergies set to take champagne off ice after latest tests at giant Namibian oil discovery
Early results from debut drill stem tests on potential 5 billion barrel discovery are positive
14 September 2023 10:20 GMT Updated 15 September 2023 6:55 GMT
