Two potentially large but complex shallow-water oil discoveries in Indonesia that have laid dormant for quite a few years are showing signs of moving into the field development phase, supported by improvements in technology and economic viability.

The fields are Jeruk, which was discovered in 2003 on the Sampang production sharing contract, and the 2000 Ande Ande Lumut discovery on the Northwest Natuna PSC.

The current operator of the Sampang PSC is Indonesian independent Medco Energi, while Mitsui & Co of Japan is the current operator of the Northwest Natuna PSC.