At least three international contracting giants are set to compete for a sizeable Saudi Aramco carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at some of the largest onshore gas plants in the country.
The state-owned oil giant is aiming to develop one of the largest CCS hubs in the world.
Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the CCS “centre in Jubail Industrial City will start operating by 2027 and be able to extract and store 9 million tonnes per annum” of carbon dioxide in its first phase, supporting the country’s goal to extract, use and store 44 million tpa of CO2 by 2035.