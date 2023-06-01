Petrobras is due to welcome commercial offers later this month in yet another tender to contract the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines package to serve the 10th production unit that will be deployed on the giant Buzios pre-salt field in the Santos basin offshore Brazil.

Buzios is Brazil’s largest field, estimated to hold about 11.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources, and the SURF contract on offer will contemplate the rigid riser-based subsea system for the P-82 floating production, storage and offloading vessel.