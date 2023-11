India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is preparing to launch the development process for at least three deepwater wells for its Cluster-1 region in the country’s Krishna Godavari basin.

The state-owned company is spending billions of dollars to develop multiple deepwater projects in and around its flagship KG-DWN-98/2 block in the Krishna Godavari basin off the country’s east coast, with its $5 billion Cluster-2 development expected to begin oil production very soon.