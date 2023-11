India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is poised to kick off oil production within days from its much-delayed flagship deep-water project in the Krishna Godavari basin offshore the nation’s eastern coast.

The $5 billion Cluster-2 project in the KG-DWN-98/2 block is being developed by 26 subsea wells feeding up to 60,000 barrels per day to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.