India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has kicked off the chase for the charter of up to 18 offshore vessels to support its upstream operations across the nation’s western coast, all on three-year terms.
Indian giant starts hunt for 18 specialised vessels as it steps up offshore activity
ONGC has set out aggressive plans to spend about $3.64 billion in the current financial year as part of government’s drive to reduce oil imports
14 July 2023 6:18 GMT Updated 14 July 2023 6:18 GMT
