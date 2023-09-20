Jadestone Energy has embarked on a project to consider alternatives for managing the remaining decade or more of productive life at its Montara oilfield offshore Australia, which could see a replacement floating production, storage and offloading vessel deployed on the asset.
Jadestone reimagines Australian asset, new FPSO could be on the cards
Acquisitions still firmly on company’s radar, chief executive tells Upstream
20 September 2023 23:16 GMT Updated 20 September 2023 23:16 GMT
By
in Singapore