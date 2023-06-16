The UK’s Health & Safety Executive (HSE) is examining the events that led to the shutdown several weeks ago of the Kraken offshore oilfield in the UK North Sea, which field operator EnQuest has still not acknowledged.

An HSE spokesperson told Upstream the agency is aware of the Kraken incident and is “currently looking into the circumstances leading to the shutdown”.

The Kraken field had, according to EnQuest, performed well during the fourth quarter of 2022, during which time it passed the milestone of 60 million barrels of oil (gross) produced since start-up in mid-2017, and delivered “top-quartile production efficiency of 93% and production at the top end of its guidance range”.