A leading international contracting giant has emerged as the potential front runner for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (Adnoc’s) much-delayed $3 billion project involving the strategic west-east oil pipeline from the Jabel Dhanna port in Ruwais to the emirate of Fujairah.

The 300 kilometre-plus west-east onshore pipeline project is crucial for Abu Dhabi as it aims to minimise the security threat to its oil pipeline infrastructure, industry experts told Upstream.