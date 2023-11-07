Qatargas has further delayed the bid process for a massive engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for compression facilities for its North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) offshore project.

Qatar is spending more than $50 billion on two North Field expansion phases and NFPS is said to be crucial to sustaining production from the giant gas field.

The latest tender comprises the fourth package (EPCI 4) of the NFPS development and is expected to be worth more than $4 billion, Upstream understands.