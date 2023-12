McDermott International of the US has landed a prized subsea contract from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) for work on Petronas Carigali's Kasawari carbon capture and storage (CCS) project (Kasawari phase two) offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia.

The CCS project, located in Block SK 316 about 200 kilometres offshore Bintulu, is expected to reduce carbon dioxide volumes emitted via flaring by 3.3