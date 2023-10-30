A consortium comprising McDermott International of the US and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) has landed a key offshore contract for work on Vietnam’s multibillion-dollar Block B gas-to-power project.

Block B is a project of national significance as it will underpin four large gas-fired power plants in the south of Vietnam with an estimated total capacity of 3810 megawatts.

However, the project, operated by state-owned player Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company, has been on and off for many years, even before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 which led to the project being suspended.