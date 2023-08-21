US-based engineering and construction giant McDermott International has offered a giant heavy lift vessel to India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for transportation and installation (T&I) work on its $5 billion Cluster 2 deep-water development off India’s east coast.
McDermott offers giant heavy lift vessel for multibillion-dollar deep-water project
US player has quoted a price of about $240 million (exclusive of taxes) for the T&I job, Upstream understands
21 August 2023 7:41 GMT Updated 21 August 2023 7:49 GMT
