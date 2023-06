Japanese floater specialist Modec is nearing completion of discussions with China's Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry for additional workscope for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined for Equinor’s BM-C-33 (Pao de Acucar) pre-salt development offshore Brazil.

Asia-based contracting sources told Upstream that the new talks focus on additional work that would allow the Shanghai-headquartered contractor to integrate the hull and topsides of the the BM-C-33 FPSO.