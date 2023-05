Japanese floater specialist Modec has renewed talks with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry to finalise a potential deal for the Chinese yard to build the hull and living quarters for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined for Equinor’s BM-C-33 (Pao de Acucar) pre-salt development offshore Brazil.

The new talks started in tandem with Norwegian operator Equinor on Monday taking the final investment decision on the $9 billion project in Brazil’s Campos basin.