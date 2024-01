Saudi Aramco has further delayed the tender process for a massive engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) project involving further development of its giant Marjan oil and gas offshore field.

Aramco — the world’s largest oil exporter — is carrying out the expansion of some of the kingdom’s largest offshore oilfields aimed at boosting its sustainable oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the existing 12 million bpd.