Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP will soon hit the market with a fresh tender for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for facilities for the latest development phase of its Zawtika gas field development in the Gulf of Martaban offshore Myanmar.

Multiple Asia-based contracting sources told Upstream that PTTEP is going to wrap up the pre-qualification exercise this Friday and is preparing to issue the tender document for Zawtika Phase 2A — now billed as phase 1E phase — towards the end of June.