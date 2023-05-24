Major engineering, procurement and construction companies in Southeast Asia are standing by to compete for significant contracts related to the landmark multibillion-dollar Lang Lebah gas project offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

Lang Lebah is a multi-trillion cubic foot gas field albeit in a complex geological setting with high pressures, high temperatures and high carbon dioxide content.

The discovery of the shallow-water field in 2019 by PTTEP and the same company’s subsequent nearby discoveries have made it a local celebrity, and rejuvenated exploration interest in the area.