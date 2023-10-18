Efforts to finalise major engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the US$2 billion Dorado oil and gas project offshore Western Australia are progressing carefully while the project owners navigate cost concerns and regulatory chaos in Australia.

Dorado is one of the largest oil discoveries off Western Australia in decades, and the only significant pre-sanctioned liquids development Down Under.

Dorado is considered to be Australia’s best hope for improving its security in liquid fuels, according to the analyst EnergyQuest.