Clarity has emerged on the status of front-end engineering and design contracts for the TotalEnergies-operated Papua LNG development in Papua New Guinea following earlier announcements that suggested duplicate upstream FEED contracts for the multibillion-dollar project had been finalised.

TotalEnergies has set up FEED competitions for the upstream and LNG downstream components of the project, according to very well-placed sources in Port Moresby.

Just one contract has been awarded, for the pipelines FEED.

A partnership of Technip Energies and Clough was awarded a FEED contract last August for the project's upstream component.