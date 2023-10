Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has entered exclusive negotiations with Norway’s BW Offshore for the charter of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel to revitalise operations at the mature Albacora field in the country’s Campos basin.

BW Offshore emerged as the low bidder in mid-September to supply the Albacora FPSO with a proposed dayrate of $1.25 million. Brazilian group Ocyan finished second by offering a dayrate of $1.79