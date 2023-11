Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras has once again approached the market to contract flexible risers to attend production platforms that are targeting the revitalisation of old mature fields in the country’s Campos basin.

The new bidding opportunity is designed to acquire more pipes to serve floating production, storage and offloading vessels in the Barracuda-Caratinga, Jubarte, Marlim, Marlim Leste and Marlim Sul fields.