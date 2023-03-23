Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has issued another key subsea tender aimed at contracting flexible risers to serve new and old production platforms in the Campos basin.

The fresh bidding process follows close on the heels of two more Petrobras tenders already out in the market to acquire flexible lines for other projects offshore Brazil.

One well-informed source told Upstream that Petrobras invited subsea players such as Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC and NOV Flexibles to submit commercial bids on 29 March.

Petrobras has frame agreements with key suppliers and only gave contractors a week to prepare bids for the tender, with another source suggesting the company probably made a mistake and will soon postpone the deadline.