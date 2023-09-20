Brazilian oil giant Petrobras is on the cusp of awarding a multimillion-dollar contract to subsea player TechnipFMC for the manufacture and supply of a game-changing technology that is expected to revolutionise the way it deals with carbon dioxide-rich associated natural gas in the pre-salt province.
Petrobras on verge of awarding pioneering Hi-Sep contract to TechnipFMC
Technology is expected to be implemented in 2028 – three years behind schedule
20 September 2023 20:50 GMT Updated 20 September 2023 22:13 GMT
