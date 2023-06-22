Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras has pushed back by more than two months the date for submission of commercial proposals in a tender for the charter of a mid-sized floating production, storage and offloading vessel for the Albacora field in the Campos basin.

The floater is being sought to help revitalise operations at the ageing Albacora field, which was discovered in September 1984 and started producing in October 1987.

The deadline extension, the second since the tender was launched last September, will give contractors more time to prepare their offers.