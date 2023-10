Petrobras has pushed back by two and a half months the commercial bids deadline in a tender to charter a pair of large floaters to produce from the deep-water section of the Sergipe-Alagoas basin offshore Brazil.

The Brazilian oil giant has originally marked 30 October as the date for contractors to present offers for the two floating production, storage and offloading vessels that it intends to deploy in water depths of more than 2500 metres in the new frontier play.