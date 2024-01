Brazilian oil giant Petrobras aims to carry out decommissioning activities at a mature field in the country’s Campos basin that was deactivated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Petrobras has issued a tender covering engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPRD) of the buoyancy supported riser system in the Congro field.

According to bidding documents seen by Upstream, Petrobras invited local and international players to submit commercial offers on 26 January.