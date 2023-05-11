Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras has issued a tender for the charter of a flotel after cancelling earlier this year a previous bidding competition due to high prices.

Petrobras currently has a fleet of seven flotels — Safe Notos, Safe Eurus, Safe Zephyrus, OOS Tiradentes, Aquarius Brasil, Posh Arcadia and Posh Xanadu — operating offshore Brazil.

The oil giant intends to further increase its fleet of accommodation and maintenance units to eight and invited contractors to submit commercial offers on 30 May.