Brazilian oil giant Petrobras expects the floater destined to revitalise operations at the Marlim Sul and Marlim Leste fields to be larger than units being chartered by the company for similar projects in the Campos basin.

The proposed Marlim Sul-Marlim Leste floating production, storage and offloading vessel is expected to be ordered under an engineering, procurement and construction model and to be ultimately owned by Petrobras, also departing from the lease-and-operate format adopted by the state-controlled oil company for previous units in the prolific play.