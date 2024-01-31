Brazil's Petrobras has issued a second tender to contract complementary maintenance and repair work at a plethora of production platforms operating at ageing fields in the country’s Campos basin.

Petrobras is set to welcome bids this Wednesday in a separate bidding opportunity to select companies to carry out integrated industrial maintenance services at 19 production units in Campos.

The latest tender, which according to a source will feature additional refurbishment activities at the same 19 platforms, will have contractors submitting proposals at a later date — 22 February.