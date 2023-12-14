Brazil’s Petrobras is poised to receive commercial proposals next week in a major tender to contract maintenance services for a series of ageing production platforms working in the country’s prolific Campos basin.

Petrobras has been revitalising operations in Campos by getting rid of old infrastructure and, in some cases, replacing it with new floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

According to bidding documents seen by Upstream, Petrobras invited contractors to submit offers on 19 December to carry out a wide range of maintenance and refurbishment work.