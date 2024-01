Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras expects to charter soon as many as 28 offshore support vessels, as it speeds up contracting of key equipment to ensure it will hit its production goal.

Over the next few days, Petrobras intends to contract up to 21 platform supply vessels (PSV) and seven oil spill response vessels (OSRV), sources told Upstream.

The tender for PSVs is far more comprehensive and has been split into three separate lots — A, B and C — and as many as 30 subcategories.