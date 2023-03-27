Petrobras has welcomed four proposals in a key tender to contract a 3D seismic survey encompassing a quartet of mature fields in the prolific Campos basin, where the Brazilian oil giant is injecting cash in order to revitalise operations.

Petrobras is looking to contract a seismic player to carry out a 3D campaign featuring the use of ocean-bottom node (OBN) technology and gravimetric services in the Marlim Sul, Marlim Leste, Barracuda and Caratinga fields.

Two industry sources told Upstream that PXGEO easily defeated competition by submitting a commercial bid worth 698.5