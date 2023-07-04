Petrobras has launched a fresh tender to contract a flotel to carry out operations offshore Brazil, as the state-controlled oil giant has now five bidding competitions running side-by-side for this type of vessel.

The operator has been accelerating the contracting of critical equipment for its offshore projects in the Campos and Santos basins off lately, with sources saying Petrobras is already booking vessels and other gear such as drilling rigs for 2025 and beyond.

The frantic move can be explained by rising dayrates seen across the board, as both offshore support vessels and rigs are becoming scarce given that oil companies are back on spending for hydrocarbons developments around the world.