Brazil’s Petrobras is gearing up to resume drilling activities offshore Colombia next year, finally following up a major natural gas find that could unlock new potential in a Caribbean deep-water play.

In July, Petrobras and project partner Ecopetrol announced a fresh discovery in the Tayrona block, opening up a new gas province in the north of the Colombian Caribbean.

The Uchuva-1 exploration well was drilled in 864 metres of water with the Transocean semi-submersible rig Development Driller III.

Details about the size of the discovery were never disclosed, with Ecopetrol only saying the consortium found gas at a final depth of more than 5000 metres and that the duo would continue assessing the play.