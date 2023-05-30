Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has issued a tender to contract a fresh batch of subsea trees and associated equipment to assist in the development of two producing units to be deployed in the ultra-deepwater section of the Sergipe-Alagoas basin.

Petrobras is in the process of chartering a pair of floating production, storage and offloading vessels to exploit hydrocarbons from an uncharted section of the Sergipe-Alagoas basin off Brazil's northeast coast, with first oil earmarked for 2027.

The subsea trees are a vital element of the production system to be installed in water depths of approximately 2500 metres, with sources pegging the contract on offer as potentially worth close to $400 million.