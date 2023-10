Brazilian state-controlled company Petrobras has approached the market with a new tender to contract highly specialised subsea gear to assist in the redevelopment of seven fields in the Campos and Santos basins.

Petrobras has been injecting money in the revitalisation of old fields in Brazil in an attempt to produce more hydrocarbons for a longer period of time and take advantage of high crude prices as the energy transition will probably take years, if not decades, to fully materialise.